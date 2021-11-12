Dr. Rogelio Suarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rogelio Suarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rogelio Suarez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami Beach, FL.
Dr. Suarez works at
Locations
Eyecon Inc4304 ALTON RD, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2876
Donald Minervini M.d. P.A.4302 Alton Rd Ste 820, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2876Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Suarez was very detailed and thorough in diagnosing and developing a plan of action to help me return to a healthy mindset. He explained everything about the process and how the different components would help in the overall plan.
About Dr. Rogelio Suarez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1932514965
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Dr. Suarez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suarez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suarez works at
Dr. Suarez has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Anxiety and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Suarez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez.
