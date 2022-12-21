Overview

Dr. Rogelio Perez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Perez works at Advanced Gastro & Liver Care PA in Pinellas Park, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.