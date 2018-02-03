Overview

Dr. Rogelio Garcia-Cavazos, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, Nacogdoches Medical Center, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, Sabine County Hospital, St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia-Cavazos works at Nacogdoches Rheumatology in Nacogdoches, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.