Dr. Rogelio Drenning-Manrriquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rogelio Drenning-Manrriquez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coachella, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Drenning-Manrriquez works at
Rogelio Drenning-manriquez MD49617 Cesar Chavez St Ste B, Coachella, CA 92236 Directions (760) 398-3555
Clinica Medica Familia51544 Cesar Chavez St Ste 1A, Coachella, CA 92236 Directions (760) 398-3555
Rogelio Drenning-manriquez MD6485 Day St Ste 201, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
Dr. Drenning-Manrriquez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drenning-Manrriquez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drenning-Manrriquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drenning-Manrriquez speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Drenning-Manrriquez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drenning-Manrriquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drenning-Manrriquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drenning-Manrriquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.