Overview

Dr. Rogelio Bardinas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Fac Med U La Habana and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Bardinas works at Cano Health in Homestead, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.