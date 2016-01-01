Overview

Dr. Rogelio Bantug, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Middlebourne, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Sistersville General Hospital and Wetzel County Hospital.



Dr. Bantug works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Middlebourne, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.