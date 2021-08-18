See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Roey Pasternak, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Roey Pasternak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine.

Dr. Pasternak works at Dr. Roey Pasternak in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Roey Pasternak
    141 E 55th St Apt 1H, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 587-9715
    Manhattan Office
    244 5th Ave Ste 9A, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 587-9715

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Roey Pasternak, MD
About Dr. Roey Pasternak, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598926446
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Medical Education
  • Sackler School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Cornell University
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Roey Pasternak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasternak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pasternak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pasternak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pasternak works at Dr. Roey Pasternak in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pasternak’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasternak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasternak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasternak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasternak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

