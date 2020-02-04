Dr. Roel Querubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Querubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roel Querubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roel Querubin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Querubin works at
Marietta Rheumatology Assocs PC670 North Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 590-8328
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr.Q is a very good Dr. he spends time with you giving you the opportunity to ask as many questions as you need. He is also very throw when explaining you health concerns .He is kind and seams to be truly invested in my health and well being he also takes time to ask about my family and allows me to go on about my grandchildren .Most of all after 10 yrs and different Drs. He was the one to be able to diagnose my heath issues and put me on the right plan for better heath..
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1124154323
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
