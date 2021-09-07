Overview

Dr. Roel Laygo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Candler Hospital.



Dr. Laygo works at Memorial Health University Physicians Adult Primary Care - Paulsen Street in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.