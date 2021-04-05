Dr. Rodwan Rajjoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajjoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodwan Rajjoub, MD
Dr. Rodwan Rajjoub, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital, UPMC Lock Haven, Upmc Muncy, Upmc Wellsboro and Upmc Williamsport.
Susquehanna Health Pharmacy740 High St, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 321-2820
- 2 904 Campbell St Ste 104, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 326-2035
Upmc Williamsport Laboratory700 High St, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 321-2820
Hospital Affiliations
- Evangelical Community Hospital
- UPMC Lock Haven
- Upmc Muncy
- Upmc Wellsboro
- Upmc Williamsport
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Rajjoub saved my life! Best physician I have ever seen.
- Neurosurgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Rajjoub has seen patients for Incision and Removal of Foreign Object, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajjoub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rajjoub speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajjoub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajjoub.
