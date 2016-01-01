See All Pediatricians in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Rodulfo Moises Jr, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rodulfo Moises Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Moises Jr works at Allwood Pediatrics in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allwood Pediatrics
    1040 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 574-8060

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Newborn Swelling Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Rodulfo Moises Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174560197
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodulfo Moises Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moises Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moises Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moises Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moises Jr works at Allwood Pediatrics in Clifton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Moises Jr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moises Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moises Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moises Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moises Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

