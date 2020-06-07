Overview

Dr. Rodrigue Tinfang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wilhelm Pieck-Universitat Rostock and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Rush Oak Park Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Tinfang works at Lawndale Christian Health Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.