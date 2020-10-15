Dr. Valderrabano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodrigo Valderrabano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rodrigo Valderrabano, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital221 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University of Miami Comprehensive Diabetes Center5555 Ponce de Leon Blvd Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-3636
Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism1450 NW 10th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-3636Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome staff, attentive with the best doctor in Hollywood thank you for making this a great experience.
About Dr. Rodrigo Valderrabano, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1184805186
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
