Dr. Rodrigo Valderrama, MD
Dr. Rodrigo Valderrama, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Nac De Colombia, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center, Saint Vincent's Chilton and Walker Baptist Medical Center.
Grandview Medical Group-Endocrinology3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 800, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-2450
- Grandview Medical Center
- Saint Vincent's Chilton
- Walker Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr V has been my endocrinologist for a few years and I couldn't ask for a better doctor. The staff are helpful and very courteous, as well as they laugh at my jokes that aren't funny and are so sweet...lol. Dr V listens to my concerns and tells me what I need to do. He always spends a bit of time with me each visit making sure I don't have any questions and if I have an issue with insurance or medication he and his staff kick butt in getting it done for me.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Nac De Colombia, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Valderrama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valderrama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valderrama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valderrama has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valderrama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valderrama speaks Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Valderrama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valderrama.
