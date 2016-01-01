Overview

Dr. Rodrigo Sotillo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They graduated from BAY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sotillo works at East Texas Community Health Clinic in Nacogdoches, TX with other offices in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.