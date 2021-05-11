See All General Surgeons in Astoria, NY
Dr. Rodrigo Sequeira, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rodrigo Sequeira, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Sequeira works at Mount Sinai Family Health Associates in Astoria, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mount Sinai Family Health Associates
    3160 21st St, Astoria, NY 11106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 808-7300
    Tuesday
    3:00pm - 7:00pm
    Rodrigo J Sequeira MD Facs PC
    5717 138th St, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 458-2681

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    May 11, 2021
    Recently I had surgery performed by Dr. Sequeira. Dr. Sequeira was very kind and understanding, he was extremely professional, courteous and with a good sense of humor, which helped me relax and put aside my anxiety, and easy to speak to. I can only say that Dr. Sequeira is an amazing doctor. I would highly recommend him to any friends and members of my family. I am blessed to have found Dr. Sequeira.
    Samuel Caballero — May 11, 2021
    About Dr. Rodrigo Sequeira, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982717732
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

