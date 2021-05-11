Dr. Rodrigo Sequeira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sequeira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodrigo Sequeira, MD
Dr. Rodrigo Sequeira, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Mount Sinai Family Health Associates3160 21st St, Astoria, NY 11106 Directions (718) 808-7300Tuesday3:00pm - 7:00pm
Rodrigo J Sequeira MD Facs PC5717 138th St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 458-2681
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Recently I had surgery performed by Dr. Sequeira. Dr. Sequeira was very kind and understanding, he was extremely professional, courteous and with a good sense of humor, which helped me relax and put aside my anxiety, and easy to speak to. I can only say that Dr. Sequeira is an amazing doctor. I would highly recommend him to any friends and members of my family. I am blessed to have found Dr. Sequeira.
About Dr. Rodrigo Sequeira, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Sequeira has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sequeira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sequeira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sequeira has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sequeira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sequeira speaks French and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sequeira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sequeira.
