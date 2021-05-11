Overview

Dr. Rodrigo Sequeira, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Sequeira works at Mount Sinai Family Health Associates in Astoria, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.