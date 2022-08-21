Overview

Dr. Rodrigo Samodal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Johnston Health, Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and Rex Hospital.



Dr. Samodal works at UNC Primary Care at Clayton in Clayton, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.