Dr. Saenz accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodrigo Saenz, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodrigo Saenz, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Saenz works at
Locations
Regional Radiology1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Touro Infirmary
- Aetna
- Cigna
About Dr. Rodrigo Saenz, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1619126315
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
