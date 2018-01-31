Dr. Rodrigo Rodriguez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodrigo Rodriguez Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodrigo Rodriguez Jr, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez Jr works at
Locations
Harvest Ifv Laboratory125 W Huntington Dr Bldg B, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 281-8288
Keck Medicine of USC1520 San Pablo St Ste 3000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5710
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really appreciate Dr. Rodriguez fine personality has help me a lot to understand you my issues with Epilepsy and give me a Encouragement and reassurance that I could live a normal life and continue to function well with my condition being control with medication Thank you so much Dr Rodriguez for your great medical care you're patient Margarita Alvarado
About Dr. Rodrigo Rodriguez Jr, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1669531232
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez Jr accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez Jr has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, Gait Abnormality and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.