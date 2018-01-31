See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Rodrigo Rodriguez Jr, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rodrigo Rodriguez Jr, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Rodriguez Jr works at Harvest Ifv Laboratory in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma, Gait Abnormality and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harvest Ifv Laboratory
    125 W Huntington Dr Bldg B, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 281-8288
  2. 2
    Keck Medicine of USC
    1520 San Pablo St Ste 3000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 442-5710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Casa Colina Hospital
  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cranial Trauma
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
Cranial Trauma
Gait Abnormality
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 31, 2018
    I really appreciate Dr. Rodriguez fine personality has help me a lot to understand you my issues with Epilepsy and give me a Encouragement and reassurance that I could live a normal life and continue to function well with my condition being control with medication Thank you so much Dr Rodriguez for your great medical care you're patient Margarita Alvarado
    Margarita ALVARADO in Whittier, California — Jan 31, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Rodrigo Rodriguez Jr, MD
    About Dr. Rodrigo Rodriguez Jr, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669531232
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
