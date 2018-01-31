Overview

Dr. Rodrigo Rodriguez Jr, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez Jr works at Harvest Ifv Laboratory in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma, Gait Abnormality and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.