Overview

Dr. Rodrigo Morales, MD is a Pulmonologist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY FRANCISCO MARROQUIN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.



Dr. Morales works at Houston Lung Clinic LLC in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.