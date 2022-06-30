Dr. Rodrigo Gamboa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamboa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodrigo Gamboa, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodrigo Gamboa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Anahuac University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gamboa works at
Locations
-
1
Suncoast Surgical Associates8380 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 343-9960
-
2
Lpg General & Vascular Surgery - Cape Coral Hospital708 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 3, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 343-9960
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gamboa?
I always give the point 1 bow excellent b/c I believe there is always room for improvement. Great staff and a great doctor. Not to mention he is nice on the eyes. I believe I can say that. HAHA.
About Dr. Rodrigo Gamboa, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1801226956
Education & Certifications
- Anahuac University / School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gamboa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gamboa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gamboa works at
Dr. Gamboa has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Spider Veins and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamboa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamboa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamboa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamboa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamboa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.