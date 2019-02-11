Dr. Rodrigo Erlich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erlich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodrigo Erlich, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodrigo Erlich, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mason City, IA. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Floyd County Medical Center, Kossuth Regional Health Center, Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Erlich works at
Locations
-
1
Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center1000 4th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401 Directions (641) 428-7000
- 2 2575 Northwinds Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (641) 428-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Floyd County Medical Center
- Kossuth Regional Health Center
- Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erlich?
My wife has metastatic breast cancer. She had given up hope based on the treatment from her prior oncologist. Then God blessed us by meeting Rodrigo Erlich, M.D. He is a man of singular genius and compassion. He is thinking about my wife's case all the time. Not only can I call him anytime but he reaches out to me regarding his thoughts on my wife's treatment. This man thinks beyond the generic cookie cutter options and considers the individual's unique case. We are blessed to know such a man.
About Dr. Rodrigo Erlich, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1720039126
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erlich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erlich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erlich works at
Dr. Erlich has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erlich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Erlich speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Erlich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erlich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erlich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erlich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.