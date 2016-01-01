See All Gastroenterologists in Bethlehem, PA
Overview

Dr. Rodrigo Duarte Chavez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Uas and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.

Dr. Duarte Chavez works at ST. LUKE'S HOSPITAL in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Fountain Hill, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Hospital
    801 Ostrum St, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 233-6996
  2. 2
    St Lukes Hospital
    701 Ostrum St Ste 103, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 233-6991

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Esophageal
pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Esophageal
pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy

About Dr. Rodrigo Duarte Chavez, MD

  Gastroenterology
  13 years of experience
  English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
  1588049282
Education & Certifications

  St Lukes Hospital - Bethlehem
  Uas
  Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rodrigo Duarte Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duarte Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Duarte Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Duarte Chavez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duarte Chavez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duarte Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duarte Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

