Dr. Rodrigo Do Lago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do Lago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodrigo Do Lago, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodrigo Do Lago, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidade Gama Filho (UGF) Faculdade de Medicina and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park, AdventHealth Apopka, AdventHealth Winter Garden, Adventhealth Orlando and Oviedo Medical Center.
Dr. Do Lago works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Apopka2100 Ocoee Apopka Rd Ste 120, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Winter Garden2000 Fowler Grove Blvd Fl 3, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- AdventHealth Apopka
- AdventHealth Winter Garden
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Life Saving Experience. Dr. Do Lago and I met for the first time during a recent emergency room visit. The look in his eye, and sincerity of his words gave me confidence and comfort that I was in good hands. Dr. Do Lago gave me his personal word he would be performing a medical procedure to determine the level of blockage in my heart arteries. He also told me he would correct and fix any problems he encountered. True to his word, I had 95% blockage of the LAD (widowmaker ), he stented me and saved my life in less than 30 minutes. Amazing, I feel great and so blessed. Very impressed and thankful for Dr. Do Lago's skill, demeanor and professional character.
About Dr. Rodrigo Do Lago, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821269697
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital|Lahey Clinic Hospital
- Metrowest Medical Center
- 2002
- Universidade Gama Filho (UGF) Faculdade de Medicina
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Do Lago has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Do Lago using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Do Lago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do Lago works at
Dr. Do Lago speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Do Lago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do Lago.
