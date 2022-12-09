Dr. Rodrigo Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodrigo Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rodrigo Chan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
Chan Heart Rhythm Institute PLLC6709 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 773-2220
Chan Heart Rhythm Institute, Mesa, AZ140 S Power Rd Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 773-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable and caring
About Dr. Rodrigo Chan, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Tagalog
- 1659349512
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- University Of Maryland Med System
- Philippines Gen Hosp
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
- University of the Phil
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
