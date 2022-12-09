Overview

Dr. Rodrigo Chan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Chan works at Chan Heart Rhythm Institute, PLLC, Mesa, AZ in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Arrhythmias, Heart Disease and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.