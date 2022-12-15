Dr. Rodrigo Cayme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cayme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodrigo Cayme, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodrigo Cayme, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from St. George?s University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway and Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Mid-America Orthopedics - Webb Rd1923 N WEBB RD, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 742-8378
Derby office1824 E James St, Derby, KS 67037 Directions (316) 745-3385
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk to. Takes his time and listens. Very knowledgeable. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Rodrigo Cayme, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1295962660
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Hofstra North Shore Long Island Jewish School Of Medicine
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- St. George?s University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cayme has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cayme accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cayme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cayme has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cayme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Cayme. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cayme.
