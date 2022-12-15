See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Wichita, KS
Dr. Rodrigo Cayme, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rodrigo Cayme, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from St. George?s University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway and Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Cayme works at Mid-America Orthopedics - Webb Rd in Wichita, KS with other offices in Derby, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mid-America Orthopedics - Webb Rd
    1923 N WEBB RD, Wichita, KS 67206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 742-8378
    Derby office
    1824 E James St, Derby, KS 67037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 745-3385

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Medical Center
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
  • Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Very easy to talk to. Takes his time and listens. Very knowledgeable. Would definitely recommend.
    L. Paxton — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Rodrigo Cayme, MD

    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    English
    1295962660
    Education & Certifications

    CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Hofstra North Shore Long Island Jewish School Of Medicine
    EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
    St. George?s University School of Medicine
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
