Dr. Rodrigo Banegas, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rodrigo Banegas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Facultad De Ciencias Medicas/Universidad Nacional and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.

Dr. Banegas works at Kleinert, Kutz and Associates Hand Care Center, PLLC in Louisville, KY with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL, Boca Raton, FL and Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kleinert Kutz & Associates
    225 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 700, Louisville, KY 40202
    Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc.
    2828 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 204, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
    Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc.
    1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 125, Boca Raton, FL 33487
    777 Bannock St # 810, Denver, CO 80204

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Bethesda Hospital East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Elbow Bursitis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Elbow Bursitis
Musculoskeletal Function Test

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 13, 2018
    He saved my life 1st off and saved as much of my arm as humanly possible
    Melissa Hilton in Paducah , KY — Oct 13, 2018
    About Dr. Rodrigo Banegas, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    28 years of experience
    English
    1902936016
    Education & Certifications

    Facultad De Ciencias Medicas/Universidad Nacional
    Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodrigo Banegas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banegas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banegas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banegas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Banegas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banegas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banegas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banegas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

