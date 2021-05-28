Overview

Dr. Rodrigo Baltodano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Baltodano works at the Baltodano Clinic in Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.