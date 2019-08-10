Overview

Dr. Rodrigo Argenal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Centro America and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Argenal works at ARGENAL PEDIATRICS in Edinburg, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.