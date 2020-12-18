See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Rodrick McKinlay, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (85)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rodrick McKinlay, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their fellowship with University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center|University of Maryland Medical Center

Dr. McKinlay works at Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians
    Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians
1160 E 3900 S Ste 4100, Salt Lake City, UT 84124

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  St. Mark's Hospital
  Intermountain Medical Center
  Lds Hospital

Obesity
Constipation
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Constipation
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Constipation
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Abdominal Pain
Acid Reflux Surgery
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Barrett's Esophagus
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Gastrectomy
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Obstruction
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Peptic Ulcer
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Appendicitis
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Esophagomyotomy
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Diseases
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrotomy
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
Laparotomy
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Meckel's Diverticulum
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Pyloric Stenosis
Pyloromyotomy
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Sympathectomy
Thoracentesis
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Wound Repair
    AARP
    Aetna
    Altius Health Plans
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    PEHP
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    SelectHealth
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint
    Wise Provider Networks
    Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 18, 2020
    Dr. McKinlay is a fantastic surgeon and the most caring Dr. that I have ever seen. He literally saved my life with his expertise skills as a surgeon. I spent 30 days in the hospital and he was there every single day to check on me and discuss what was going on. Such a wonderful caring doctor. I and my family will be forever greatful to him. We can't thank you enough!
    Lisette Kaufman — Dec 18, 2020
    About Dr. Rodrick McKinlay, MD

    Bariatric Surgery
    English, Spanish
    1245245992
    Education & Certifications

    University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center|University of Maryland Medical Center
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodrick McKinlay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinlay is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. McKinlay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKinlay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. McKinlay works at Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. McKinlay's profile.

    Dr. McKinlay has seen patients for Obesity and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinlay on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinlay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinlay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinlay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinlay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

