Dr. Rodrick Love, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rodrick Love, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rodrick Love, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Love works at
Locations
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Forest Avenue7601 Forest Ave Ste 336, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 430-6799Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Johnston Willis Drive1051 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 110, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 373-5859
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Spotsylvania Pkwy4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 303, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 904-4166
Commonwealth Perinatal Services - Williamsburg5388 Discovery Park Blvd Ste 120A, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 208-3804
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Love was outstanding in his approach to our situation. My wife went into labor at 17 weeks with twins, days away from a failed pregnancy; however, Dr. Love was able to put in a cerclage, even though it is not beneficial. Throughout the pregnancy Dr. Love was always checking in and making sure everything was coming along as smoothly as possible.
About Dr. Rodrick Love, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1083683262
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
- Martin Luther King/Drew Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
- Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Love has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Love accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Love works at
Dr. Love has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Obesity and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Love on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Love. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Love, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Love appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.