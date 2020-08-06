See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Rodolfo Zamora, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rodolfo Zamora, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chile and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Zamora works at University Of Louisville Orthopaedic Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Femur Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Trauma Associates Psc
    234 E Gray St Ste 564, Louisville, KY 40202
    Ambulatory Care Building
    550 S Jackson St Fl 1, Louisville, KY 40202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baptist Health Hardin
  University Of Louisville Hospital
  Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Fracture
Femur Fracture
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Ankle Fracture
Femur Fracture
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 06, 2020
    I dislocated my ankle, broke the small and big bone and I was very blessed to have Dr. Zamora to do my surgery!!! He did an excellent job on it and I'm back to walking normal again. He has excellent bedside manners, takes the time to explain things and answer your questions and always gives you a smile, just super nice. I recommend anybody to him that needs help with what he specializes in. Thank you Dr Zamora and may God bless you and your family always.
    Cindy Lewis — Aug 06, 2020
    About Dr. Rodolfo Zamora, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    19 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1124446869
    Education & Certifications

    University of Washington
    University of Chile
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodolfo Zamora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamora is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Zamora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zamora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Zamora works at University Of Louisville Orthopaedic Surgery in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Zamora's profile.

    Dr. Zamora has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, Femur Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zamora on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

