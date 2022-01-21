See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Rodolfo Reyes, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rodolfo Reyes, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rodolfo Reyes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. 

Dr. Reyes works at Conviva Care Center in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Pikeville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Zekser, MD
Dr. David Zekser, MD
8 (61)
View Profile
Dr. Ambreen Tariq, MD
Dr. Ambreen Tariq, MD
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Nicolas Breuer, MD
Dr. Nicolas Breuer, MD
8 (23)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Enrique Lopez-moscoso M.d. P.A.
    601 N Congress Ave Ste 403, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 272-1618
  2. 2
    Pikeville Medical Center Inc
    911 Bypass Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 218-3576

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Arthritis
Dehydration
Anemia
Arthritis
Dehydration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes?

Jan 21, 2022
Dr Reyes spent a lot of time with me today on my first visit going over my medical history and discussing his recommendations. I feel very confident that he was the right choice for me as my new primary care provider.
— Jan 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Rodolfo Reyes, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rodolfo Reyes, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reyes to family and friends

Dr. Reyes' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Reyes

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rodolfo Reyes, MD.

About Dr. Rodolfo Reyes, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1023470259
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rodolfo Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Rodolfo Reyes, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.