Dr. Rodolfo Rey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rodolfo Rey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perris, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 21091 Rider St Ste 281, Perris, CA 92570 Directions (951) 940-5511
-
2
Arlington Medical Office3750 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 774-3050
-
3
Magnolia Clinica Medica Familiar9939 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 354-2229
-
4
Alessandro Clinical Medica Familiar13925 Indian St, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Directions (951) 249-7272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Es un buen doctor. Hace su trabajo excelente lo recomiendo 100%
About Dr. Rodolfo Rey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891062998
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rey has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rey speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.