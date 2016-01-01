See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Arlington, VA
Dr. Rodolfo Pigalarga, MD

Colorectal Surgery
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rodolfo Pigalarga, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They completed their fellowship with Orlando Regional Medical Center

Dr. Pigalarga works at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, VA with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Hospital Center Physician Group
    1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 334, Arlington, VA 22205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 717-4180
  2. 2
    Gastro Health - Colorectal Surgery Miami
    7765 SW 87th Ave Ste 212, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 596-3080
  3. 3
    Gastro Health, P.L.
    3661 S Miami Ave Ste 805, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 596-3080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Rodolfo Pigalarga, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437351236
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Internship
    • University Cattolica Del Sacrocrose
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodolfo Pigalarga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pigalarga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pigalarga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pigalarga has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pigalarga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pigalarga has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pigalarga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pigalarga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pigalarga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

