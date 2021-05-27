Dr. Rodolfo Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodolfo Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodolfo Martinez, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Martinez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rodolfo Martinez MD PA11760 SW 40th St Ste 734, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 227-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
Es mi mejor Dr, muy profesional y respetuoso, no tengo quejas de su atencion. Muy preocupado y excelentes manos, siempre se conoce a un buen medico y Dr Martinez es definitivamente de los muy buenos. Gracias
About Dr. Rodolfo Martinez, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1831168442
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.