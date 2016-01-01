Dr. Rodolfo Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodolfo Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodolfo Martinez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital.
Dr. Martinez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lubbock Cancer Center4002 21st St Ste B, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 793-6654
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Hospital Plainview
- Covenant Medical Center
- Medical Arts Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
About Dr. Rodolfo Martinez, MD
- Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1184642282
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson
- U Kans
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.