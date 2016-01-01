Dr. Rodolfo Leyva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leyva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodolfo Leyva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rodolfo Leyva, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Leyva works at
Locations
Horizon City Pediatrics PA14505 Horizon Blvd, El Paso, TX 79928 Directions (915) 852-4089
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rodolfo Leyva, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1982624532
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leyva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leyva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leyva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leyva works at
Dr. Leyva speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Leyva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leyva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leyva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leyva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.