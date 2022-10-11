Overview

Dr. Rodolfo Herrera, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Keller, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.



Dr. Herrera works at Comprehensive Pain Institute in Keller, TX with other offices in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Bronchiolitis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.