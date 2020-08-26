Overview

Dr. Rodolfo Hanabergh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Pontifical University Javeriana / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Hanabergh works at ACN Physician Group Corp. in Miami, FL with other offices in Dania, FL, Coral Gables, FL, Hollywood, FL and Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.