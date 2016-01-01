Dr. Gutierrez accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodolfo Gutierrez, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodolfo Gutierrez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 11800 Wilshire Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 231-2127
-
2
Weber Chen Medical Corp.50 Alessandro Pl Ste 310, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 288-0008Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute11818 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 231-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gutierrez?
About Dr. Rodolfo Gutierrez, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1184920944
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.