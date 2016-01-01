Overview

Dr. Rodolfo Gonzales, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gonzales works at Gonzales Medical Clinic in Yuma, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.