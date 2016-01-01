Dr. Giraldi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodolfo Giraldi, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodolfo Giraldi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Giraldi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virtual Appointments Only12520 Westheimer Rd Ste A1, Houston, TX 77077 Directions (713) 781-0454
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giraldi?
About Dr. Rodolfo Giraldi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1659569028
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giraldi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giraldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giraldi works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Giraldi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giraldi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giraldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giraldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.