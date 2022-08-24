Dr. Rodolfo Fierro-Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fierro-Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodolfo Fierro-Stevens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rodolfo Fierro-Stevens, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Autonoma De Cd. Juarez and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Fierro-Stevens works at
Locations
El Paso Office1400 N El Paso St Ste B, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7687
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I used to watch him carefully have children sit in a circle and sit on the floor with them and give The child and parents his undivided attention. Wonderful staff too. A+++
About Dr. Rodolfo Fierro-Stevens, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1568469245
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- State University Of New York
- State University Of New York
- University Autonoma De Cd. Juarez
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fierro-Stevens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fierro-Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fierro-Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Fierro-Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fierro-Stevens.
