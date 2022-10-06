See All Pediatricians in Miami, FL
Dr. Rodolfo Ferretti Sr, MD

Pediatrics
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rodolfo Ferretti Sr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Ferretti Sr works at Care For Children Pediatric Services in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Care for Children
    7765 SW 87th Ave Ste 209, Miami, FL 33173

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Obesity
Overweight
Diabetes Counseling
Obesity
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 06, 2022
    Can't rave enough about this provider. He is family to us !!! Charismatic, knowledgeable, and extremely loving and caring. We love him and the staff. Danny is amazing as a person and as an administrator. Noel the nurse is very knowledgable and gentle with kids of all ages. This is a five stars team.
    About Dr. Rodolfo Ferretti Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942366794
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodolfo Ferretti Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferretti Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferretti Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferretti Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferretti Sr works at Care For Children Pediatric Services in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ferretti Sr’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferretti Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferretti Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferretti Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferretti Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

