Dr. Rodolfo Ferretti Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferretti Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodolfo Ferretti Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodolfo Ferretti Sr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Ferretti Sr works at
Locations
-
1
Care for Children7765 SW 87th Ave Ste 209, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 595-0429
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferretti Sr?
Can't rave enough about this provider. He is family to us !!! Charismatic, knowledgeable, and extremely loving and caring. We love him and the staff. Danny is amazing as a person and as an administrator. Noel the nurse is very knowledgable and gentle with kids of all ages. This is a five stars team.
About Dr. Rodolfo Ferretti Sr, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1942366794
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferretti Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferretti Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferretti Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferretti Sr works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferretti Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferretti Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferretti Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferretti Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.