Dr. Rodolfo Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodolfo Diaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodolfo Diaz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medical and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1206 W Sherman Ave Bldg 2, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 696-5510
-
2
Inspira Health Network1505 W Sherman Ave, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 696-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz?
Dr Diaz is very efficient and got right to the issue and solved it with skill and very pleasant bedside manners. Enjoyable visit highly recommend!
About Dr. Rodolfo Diaz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851360663
Education & Certifications
- Ponce School of Medical
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.