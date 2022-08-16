Overview

Dr. Rodolfo Diaz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medical and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.