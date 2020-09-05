Dr. Rodolfo Carrillo-Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrillo-Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodolfo Carrillo-Jimenez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Florida Premier Cardiology5210 Linton Blvd Ste 301, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 600-0637
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Golden Rule
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
Doc Carrillo saw me immediately after my hospital visit and assured me I'd be back on the ship in no time. After about two months after my follow up stress test, I am back to work and giving these deck hands a run for their money.
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871513754
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Metro West Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Carrillo-Jimenez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrillo-Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrillo-Jimenez.
