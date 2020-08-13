Dr. Bordoni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodolfo Bordoni, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodolfo Bordoni, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Bordoni works at
Locations
Nsh Cancer Institute Professional Services G. LLC1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-4777
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was critical in curing my throat cancer!!
About Dr. Rodolfo Bordoni, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1215915079
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bordoni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bordoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bordoni has seen patients for Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bordoni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bordoni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bordoni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bordoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bordoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.