Dr. Rodolfo Batarse, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodolfo Batarse, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Locations
Desert Kidney Care71511 Highway 111 Ste H, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 773-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Batarse saved my life when he timely started me on dialysis.
About Dr. Rodolfo Batarse, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
