Overview

Dr. Rodolfo Batarse, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Batarse works at Desert Kidney Care in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.