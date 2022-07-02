See All Nephrologists in Rancho Mirage, CA
Nephrology
Dr. Rodolfo Batarse, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Batarse works at Desert Kidney Care in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Desert Kidney Care
    71511 Highway 111 Ste H, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
(760) 773-2200

  Desert Regional Medical Center
  Eisenhower Medical Center

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Nephrotic Syndrome
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Alkalosis
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Dehydration
End-Stage Renal Disease
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Stones
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Amyloidosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services
Goodpasture's Disease
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hungry Bone Syndrome
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Osteodystrophy
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Small Kidney
Systemic Vasculitis
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Aetna
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente
    Medicaid
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 02, 2022
    Dr. Batarse saved my life when he timely started me on dialysis.
    M. Disario — Jul 02, 2022
    Nephrology
    23 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1417914193
    University Ca San Diego Med Center
    University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Nephrology
    Dr. Rodolfo Batarse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Batarse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Batarse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Batarse works at Desert Kidney Care in Rancho Mirage, CA.

    Dr. Batarse has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Batarse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batarse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batarse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

