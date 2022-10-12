Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodneysha Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodneysha Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stone Mountain, GA.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
1
Oakhurst Medical Center5582 Memorial Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 Directions (404) 298-8998
2
Oakhurst Medical Centers Inc.2295 Parklake Dr NE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30345 Directions (404) 298-8998
She remembers me and my diagnosis between year long space appointments. She’s straight to the point, does what she says she’s going to do and always reliable.
About Dr. Rodneysha Brown, MD
Family Medicine
English
NPI: 1205360732
Family Practice
